HOUSTON – So you think you’re an Astros fan?

This 2.5 year old may have you beat!

Blogger Lilly Gorman tweets, “Our son is the @astros biggest fan! This kiddo loves them so much, he memorized their batting stances! Not bad for a 2.5 year old! #astros #NeverSettle”

And they have the video to prove it. Watch the full video above or tap here.

Gorman, who blogs at pineapplehouserules.com, tells KHOU 11:

His name is Corey, and he genuinely learned that just by watching Astros’ games. He’s literally obsessed! We are big fans (even though mom grew up a Rangers fan), but we’ve never pushed baseball or the Astros! He will sit and watch as much of every game as he possibly can. Every time an Astros player is up to bat, Corey will practice batting like them and watch himself in the reflection of the fireplace. We also may or may not have bases set up around our living room so he can “run his home runs.”

People who have watched and retweeted it love the video as much as Corey loves the Astros.

