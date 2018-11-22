HOUSTON — Tens of thousands of people lined the concrete canyons of downtown Houston Thursday morning for the 69th annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade.

They watched the parade of colorful floats, giant balloons, marching bands and entertainers.

It’s one of Houston’s favorite Turkey Day traditions.

This year’s parade featured two superstars as grand marshals, Houston Astro Jose Altuve and Houston Rocket James Harden.

Photos: Harden & Altuve open the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade The grand marshals for the 2018 HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade were Rockets' point guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve! They joined KHOU 11 for the parade's opening ceremonies on Nov. 22, 2018. Of course, Santa Claus and Tom Turkey made an appearance, along with the Budweiser Clydesdales, Apache Belles, country music star Will Carter and soul singer Carley Nunn.

Houston’s cultural diversity was celebrated with several groups, including The Native American Alliance of Greater Houston making their first appearance.

View from the float pic.twitter.com/q25Jajsm7p — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) November 22, 2018

The parade, hosted by KHOU 11 News anchors Len Cannon and Mia Gradney, was broadcast on KHOU 11 in Houston and several other cities across the country.

The weather cooperated with the rain moving out a few hours before the parade started. In 2016, Houston’s H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was named among the 10 Best holiday parades in the country by USA Today readers.At number three, Houston's annual event even topped the big Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York!

Check back soon for photos and a clip of the entire parade.

