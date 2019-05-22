FREEPORT, Texas — Abigail Arias had another big moment Tuesday, this time involving the Freeport police chief and a llama.

Chief Ray Garivey made good on a bet he lost by wearing red lipstick and kissing a llama.

The bet started as a joke a couple of weeks ago with a Facebook post claiming if it garnered a certain number of likes, he would kiss a llama. Abigail, the little cancer-fighting honorary police officer, was there to witness the moment.

Chief Garivey told everyone else who showed up to watch that he has their names.

