The Padres were embarrassed by the Atlanta Braves Tuesday night but no one cared, thanks to the fan who knocked it out of the park with her fifth-inning shenanigans.

Gabby DiMarco was in the upper level of Petco Park enjoying a beer, when Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte fouled a ball right into her nearly-full cup.

With the crowd cheering her on, DiMarco did what any good baseball fan would do -- she chugged the beer on the big screen.

Beer — and baseball — served to your seat at @Padres games 🍺⚾️ pic.twitter.com/zCh3HjeUyD — Petco Park (@PetcoPark) June 6, 2018

"It bounced from behind me," she told A.J. Cassavell with mlb.com. "I wasn’t trying to catch it at all, and it landed in my cup. Then everyone’s like, ‘Chug it, chug it!’"

The @Padres video, tweeted by Petco Park, has more than 1.3 million views and Gabby DiMarco has mad respect from baseball fans around the country. Especially the guys. Here are just a few of the comments from Twitter:

“Wife material.”

“Anybody know her? Asking for a friend.”

“Dibs. She’s a keeper.”

“Some lucky guy is gonna wife her.”

“I think I’m in love.”

Then there’s this one from a woman:

“So many thirsty men in the comments.”

Maybe they just need a beer. ;)

