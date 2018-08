Juliane Nguyen has landed her dream job. Literally.

Mattress Firm just hired Nguyen as their first-ever “Snoozetern.”

She was chosen after an “exhausting” search that included more than 220 candidates who’d rather tote a pillowcase than a briefcase.

Nguyen will get paid to sleep on the job as she tests mattresses and writes reviews about them.

She’ll also share her “Snoozetern” adventures on social media.

Here’s the audition tape that convinced Mattress Firm to hire this snoozerstar:

