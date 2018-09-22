CYPRESS, Texas — The University of Houston plans to honor a Cypress teenager who stuck his neck out for the Cougars’ football team on national television.

When everyone else on ESPN College Gameday picked UH to lose in Arizona, Owen Gray stood up for the ‘Coogs. Gray called their ‘thank you’ a “once in a lifetime” scenario and a wish come true.

It started two weeks ago in College Station. Through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, ESPN’s College Gameday College Football pre-game show invited Gray on their set. He took a chair usually reserved for celebrities and got to predict winners on national TV.

“Being from Houston, I had to go with my ‘Coogs,” he said. “With Ed Oliver, man, this year he has been killing it with his Heisman campaign.”

Gray was the only on the show to predict UH beating Arizona. The team saw it and after winning the game decided to respond.

First they sent Gray an Ed Oliver bobblehead. Then, members of the athletic department asked him to lead the team’s “Cougar Walk” into TDECU Stadium for Saturday’s game against Texas Southern University. Also, Gray will be on the field for the pre-game coin toss. Then, at halftime he will be honored with a video tribute.

It gets Gray as close as he can get to his dream: playing college athletics. Four years ago, he was diagnosed with Marfan Syndrome. Because one hit could kill him, Gray cannot compete.

So when the ‘Coogs rolled up for their pre-game meeting, Gray spoke from his heart.

“They have an amazing opportunity that I wanted to be a part of,” he said. “I wanted to be a college athlete and because of my medical condition that chance was taken away. So I just want to encourage them.”

In his mind, UH did a lot for him.

