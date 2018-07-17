Have Crocs, the people who brought the world its super-popular foam sandals in the early 2000s, jumped the shark?
That’s what many in the Twitterverse think after the Colorado-based company introduced a high-heels version of their plastic footwear, which has seen a recent revival after going out of fashion about 10 years after their successful launch.
As for the high-heeled style, there are, however, none of the round holes found in the conventional Crocs. Instead, it features plastic straps highlighted by the Crocs logo. The 2-inch-high footwear comes in two colors, grey/platinum (with a pink insole) and black.
The elevated adaptation kicked off a spirited debate on social media, with most commentators stomping on the new shoes.
“There are so many sad things going on in the world right now. We didn’t need to add high heel crocs to the list,” said a Twitter user, StilettoNinja
Another Twitterer, Eloquent Delinquent, echoed the sentiment. “This is really a sign the end of the world is coming,” she said.
And there were many more slams for the plastic platforms:
A few tweets pointed out that Crocs have already produced shoes that add a couple of inches to a wearer’s height. However, these models are either wedges or do not have the semi-stiletto heel of the new version.
“I’ve had these for years,” said a user identified as Heather Hansen.
Meanwhile, a few came to the defense of the new shoes. A Twitter user called Finn used an blazing emoji to describe them as “hot.”
And user Megan Mansfield said she would be purchasing a pair.
And here's the kicker: It seems that Mansfield is not alone – the shoes, called the Croc Women’s Cyprus V Heel and with a recommended price of $44.99, appear to have sold out, with resellers listing them at $224.75 on Amazon.