Edit Tweet: Twitter will soon offer an edit option, but it will cost you

Goodbye typos? Maybe. Twitter is finally responding to requests for an edit button, but there's a catch.

HOUSTON — It happens to everyone. You post a tweet only to realize it has a typo. Ugh! Twitter doesn't offer an edit option so you have to delete it or risk being judged by the masses for your mistake.

Now, comes news that Twitter is finally listening to users by testing a new feature called Edit Tweet. Before you get too excited, read this entry from Twitter's blog:

"Edit Tweet is being tested by our team internally. The test will then be initially expanded to Twitter Blue subscribers in the coming weeks. Given that this is our most requested feature to date, we wanted to both update you on our progress and give you a heads up that, even if you’re not in a test group, everyone will still be able to see if a Tweet has been edited."

Unfortunately, Twitter Blue isn't free. You have to pay for a subscription. Ugh!

How Edit Tweet will work

When it's rolled out, Edit Tweet will allow users to edit a few times in the 30 minutes after a tweet is published. Those tweets will be labeled with an icon and timestamp so it's clear that it's been modified. Tapping the label will show the tweet's edit history and past versions.

After testing on a small group, Edit Tweet access will be expanded to Twitter Blue users later this month.

"As part of their subscription, they receive early access to features and help us test them before they come to Twitter," the social media giant said on its blog. "We’ll also be paying close attention to how the feature impacts the way people read, write, and engage with Tweets."

No word yet on when -- or even if -- it will be rolled out to all Twitter users free of charge.