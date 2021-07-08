First H-E-B, now IKEA?! These companies dropped 'foodie' scented candles

There's nothing better then waking up and lighting a Swedish Meatball candle.

SAN ANTONIO — Wake up and smell the meatballs? Interesting.

IKEA is releasing a candle that smells like their signature dish. The Swedish Meatball scented candle is part of an "IKEA store in a box" package in celebration of the 10th anniversary of its U.S. family program.

The program gives participants special offers and rewards.

This isn't the first time a huge chain has decided to take its iconic products and turn them into a candle.

Here in the Lone Star State, H-E-B released a "Butter Tortilla" candle. But, if the aroma of tortillas turns you off, there are sweeter scents to check out.

Chocolate lovers may want to try a popular bakery favorite in wax form – obviously, minus the calories: Two-Bite Brownies scented candle.

The mouth-watering line of candles are available in most H-E-B’s across the state and include scents such as: Blueberry Muffin, Cinnamon Rolls, The Cowboy Cookie, Texas Wildflower Honey and Creamy Creations Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream. Customers can choose from large jar ($12) and small jar ($5) options," Julie Bedingfield, Public Affairs Manager for H-E-B said.

Next, we need Popeye's to drop their chicken sandwich candle. Or, Whataburger employees, if you're reading this, we need a honey butter chicken biscuit candle STAT.