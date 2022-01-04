Transgender Day of Visibility event celebrates Houston's trans community

Transgender Day of Visibility is special for Kai Jones who said the event gives people like him a chance to be who they are.

HOUSTON, Texas — The transgender community in Houston was honored Friday with a special rally outside of the Montrose Center.

The center hosted a Transgender Day of Visibility event which raises awareness about discrimination and promotes inclusiveness.

Kai Jones didn’t know what it meant to be transgender growing up.

He just knew he was different.

Jones said, “I always felt out of place growing up. If anything I became really depressed. At one point I even attempted suicide.”

The Navy veteran said it wasn’t until after he got out of the military in 2018 that he was able to discover himself by meeting people within the trans community.

Today, Kai is living his best life.

Jones said, “I live like a regular person because at the bottom of it, that’s all we are is people.”

Kai said he’s blessed because he personally hasn’t faced any discrimination but is aware it could happen.

He said Transgender Day of Visibility gives them an opportunity to be acknowledged for who they are.

“For me it means definitely having, I guess, a chance for everyone outside even the trans community, for people to see us and know the reason we need to be seen is because we still need help,” Jones said.

One more thing Kai said is that while everyone may not accept the trans community they just want to be respected.