Trae tha Truth to receive Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award

The award ceremony will be held on November 12 in Houston.

HOUSTON — Houston's hometown hero will soon get the recognition he rightfully deserves.

Rapper and philanthropist Trae tha Truth posted to his Instagram that he will be receiving Joe Biden's Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award next month.

"God is Key… Blessed… This is Huge, Comin from where we come from we never Recieve things like this," Trae wrote.

Trae said the ceremony for this honorable recognition will be held in Houston on November 12. Tickets to attend the red-carpet event start at $200.

The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award is an annual event held to honor those "who exhibit outstanding character, worth ethic, and dedication to their communities." This is the second year the ceremony is being held in Houston.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, former Houston Texans guard Chester Pitts and popular North Little Rock Police Officer Tommy Norman will also be receiving the award at the Houston ceremony.

Trae the Truth has been a pillar in the Houston community since Hurricane Harvey. When no less than 50 inches of rain plummeted the Houston area during the 2017 weather event, Trae immediately went into action by rescuing dozens of residents from their homes and setting up supply drives for those in need.

Since then, Trae has been an active voice in the community, protesting against police brutality and still deploring his Relief Gang during major weather events.

The rapper just recently opened an ice cream shop in the Katy area which employs adults with special needs.