A Tomball mom’s maternity photo shoot is getting a lot of attention, however, not because 8-month pregnant Amy Scott looks glamorous; quite the opposite.

The shoot by Studio154 Photography takes place in a Tomball HEB where Scott cruised the aisles popping her favorite snacks, feeling like she too might pop.

“We just sort of ate our way through the store,” joked Scott. “All of my favorite cravings… I was grabbing. I had to get some Tums at the end because I had heartburn from all the eating and laughing!”

This will by Scott’s third child who says she just wanted to be herself.

“On Pinterest I see these women all dolled up in long beautiful gowns and they’re in a field and they’re gazing at their belly… that is not me! There’s no way I could do that!”

During a brainstorming session with photographer Lauren Giles, Scott jokingly asked, “can you just come over and take pictures of me eating?”

Voila! The HEB photoshoot was born and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive by strangers who have seen the photos.

“Mothers in general can relate, you know? They been there. They understand you don’t really want to pose for photos when you’re eight months pregnant. I think that’s why it’s been so well received.”

Because in a world where photos are so easily filtered or altered or maybe set unrealistic expectations, Scott’s photos that capture the hilarious, food craving, comfy clothes wearing, heartburn causing, beautiful moments of motherhood… is just refreshing.

“I don’t remember my life before I was a mom. I was definitely meant to be a mom. I love it.”

Scott’s third child in due June 1st and will be the couple’s third boy.

© 2018 KHOU