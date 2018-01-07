In competition, he's a chest-pounding, fist-pumping, primal-screaming teammate. As a father, he playfully dances with his toddler son and gently carries him on his shoulders. As soldier, he put his country before his body. Retired Army Sgt. Christopher McGinnis is a warrior.

"My motivation for competition is really my two sons," McGinnis says. "They're my pride and joy."

To know McGinnis is to know where he came from. He grew up in a one-stoplight town in upstate New York, with ambitions as big as his imposing physique. He was a star football player in high school and college, but after an injury slowed his playing career, he thought the Army would give him a chance to see the world. It took him to Afghanistan in 2013, where just weeks into his deployment he encountered IDF, or indirect fire. In the chaos of the aftermath, he injured his right knee.

