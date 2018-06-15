HOUSTON - Looking for a luxurious gift for Dad this Father’s Day? The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown is offering one-of-a-kind experiences this weekend ranging from $2,000 to $25,000.

Truly one-of-a-kind is the hotel’s $25,000 “staycation” offer where Dad can stay in the 5,000-square-foot Presidential Suite on Sunday. The suite includes a living room, kitchenette, dining area, bedroom, bathroom, exercise room and outdoor patio.

The package includes an hour-long, in-suite massage from The Post Oak Spa and a private cabana by the pool for Dad and a guest. A $500 tab in the hotel’s H Bar, as well as the choice of a private chef-prepared dinner or dining experience for six guests at Mastro’s Steakhouse or Willie G’s Seafood, are also included. Dad will also receive four Diamond Club seats to the Houston Astros-Tampa Bay Rays game on Monday with Rolls-Royce transportation to and from the game.

Other goodies for Dad in this package include a signed Houston Rockets framed photo and a pair of made-to-measure Corathy Shoes from 29° North boutique.

If coming from out of town, hotel employees will pick Dad up from the airport via helicopter and land on the hotel’s private heli-pad.

If the “staycation” is our of your budget, the hotel is offering a Father’s Day Premium package for $2,000 that includes a one-night stay, a Scotch-on-the Rocks pedicure at The Post Oak Salon, a private whiskey or beer tasting at H Bar and a one-of-a-kind pair of whiskey cocktail men’s loafers by Stubbs & Wootton from 29° North boutique. A dinner at either Willie G’s Seafood or Mastro’s Steakhouse is also included.

These packages are limited, and certain restrictions apply. To book one of these packages, call The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston at (844) 386-1600.

