Blue Star Brewing draws a bike-friendly crowd interested in craft beer. The patrons take their beer seriously, with many denominations. Once a month, it attracts people thirsting for something more than a cold brew.

"Lord, we're here in this place because we want to seek you. We want to know you more deeply," said J.D. Bernal in front of 50 young adults as they bow their heads in prayer.

Theology on Tap is sponsored by the Archdiocese of San Antonio and is held the fourth Thursday of the month.

"This is what Pope Francis calls 'meeting people where they are.' Being out in the street, as it were," said Jordan McMorrough, Director of Communications of the Archdiocese of San Antonio.

Bernal tells the crowd to open their Bibles or open their Bible apps.

Millennials are the target. Every month features a religious speaker. Tonight, Bernal is talking about Adam's search for a partner. "He's on Catholic match.com and there's no one. He's on Christian Mingle and can't get a hug," Bernal said, drawing laughter.

Theology on Tap is a national program started in 1981 that came to San Antonio in 2005.

"We're attracting people who were not attending church. We had Catholics who were actually bringing their friends because this is a non-threatening format. They can learn and ask questions," McMorrough said.

George Campa is a regular. "We can listen to a very well-informed speaker of topics that are on young adults' minds that sometimes we're afraid to voice for fear of being judged," Campa said.

It's the first time Leslie Hernandez and Andreina Calzada have attended. "I found it this on Facebook through my parish and I'm really happy I came," Hernandez said.

"I thought it was wonderful and the talk was so great. It's beautiful to see such a large community in San Antonio of young adults wanting to grow in their faith and wanting to learn more and being proactive about it and showing up to events like this," Calzada said.

Catholic Television San Antonio started recording and broadcasting the program this year. "We wanted to have programming that was targeting young adults," said Yesenia Rameriz, Executive Director of Catholic Television San Antonio.

The show is so popular, it's been picked up by New Evangelization Television and will soon be broadcast in New York City. "It's programming from San Antonio that will be broadcast in New York, so we're really proud of that," Ramirez said.

While the gathering is sponsored by the Catholic Church and includes priests, all are welcome. After the lecture, young people mingle, and on occasion, stay until last call.

"One of the persons in there said, 'Father, will you hear my confession?' and the Father said, 'If you're buying the beer.' And there was a line until closing time for Confession," said Blue Star Owner and Proprietor Joey Villareal.

Theology on Tap is growing and plans to expand to Del Rio and the Hill Country as the Church finds a new way to serve the spirit.

