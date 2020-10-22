Pickle lovers rejoice! A pickle paradise set to open in Fort Worth

The Best Maid Pickle Emporium is set to open Friday.

Some people love them, some people hate them and some people are downright obsessed. And starting this weekend, everyone can fill their plate with pickles.

The Best Maid Pickle Emporium opens Friday in Fort Worth, celebrating the city’s greatest gherkins.

“We also think it’ll be a tourist destination in Fort Worth,” said Best Maid’s director of marketing Emily Christy.

This pickle paradise hasn’t even opened yet and folks are already juiced.

“We had people calling us from Washington, California, even Australia telling us they couldn’t wait to come to visit,” Christy said.

Best Maid was first made in 1926 and at the Pickle Emporium, guests can learn all about the company’s pickled past. Displays recounting Best Maid’s humble beginnings in a Mansfield home to its current multi-state distribution area.

Anyone who loves pickles can show pickle pride with cups, t-shirts, dog toys, and even pickle putters.

“Pretty much anything you can think of pickle related we have in some way, shape or form,” Christy said.

Of course, customers can always get a jar to take home, including some flavors not found in stores.

The Best Maid Pickle Emporium will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 23. Regular hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday beginning Oct. 27.