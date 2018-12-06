HOUSTON -- Drivers heading downtown on I-45 Tuesday morning noticed the iconic “Be Someone” bridge is now back to its original message.

It says "Be Someone" again - as many people say it should.

In mid-May it was spotted by Air 11 encouraging Houstonians to "Be Matress Mac," a misspelled, more abbreviated version of his real name.

“I didn’t do it!" Mattress Mack said at the time.

Harvey Hero, Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale said it wasn’t him who applied the message in honor of him.

“Any publicity is good, so I can’t complain," Mack said.

This isn't the first time the message was modified. The "Be Someone" was partially covered by another prankster several months ago, angering many Houstonians, who think it should always say "Be Someone" - no matter how much they love Mattress Mack.

