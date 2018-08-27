HOUSTON — An event venue in west Houston was transformed into the most Instagram-able spot in town this weekend.
“The Balloon Room” was a three-day pop up balloon exhibit at The Revaire.
Everything about the event was driven by social media.
“I think that’s a popular thing now. There are a lot of pop up events and museums, just to take pictures,” said Kelly Diaz, who visited The Balloon Room.
“I heard about via Instagram and I thought it was an opportunity to get cute pics of my baby,” said Maddy Whitmore.
A Houston company, Big Ass Balloons (BABs), came up with the concept.
“It’s mostly for families, friends, or whoever to come walk through and take photos. They’re all Instagram-worthy pictures. Fun, photo backdrops,” said owner Katie Nolet.
The Balloon Room was BABs’ first event. Usually they specialize in making other people’s events special with customized 36-inch balloons.
Single balloons range in price from $20-$60. Balloon displays can be $100-$300.
This weekend, the company shared their creativity with Houston, so visitors could share their favorite pics.
The sold-out event was such a success, BABs says The Balloon Room will definitely pop up again.
Here's where you can stay up to date on future events.