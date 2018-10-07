HOUSTON - Thousands of miles away from Thailand, Thai Houstonians were rejoicing after the end of an 18-day saga. A team of international divers managed to rescue the last four boys and their coach from a cave Tuesday morning.

"So happy, we are so, so happy," said John Vanaphan.

For Vanaphan the story was personal. The Thai-born owner of Thai Siam in Sugar Land had ventured inside that same cave before.

"It's beautiful inside there, just not too deep," said Vanaphan.

He watched the day-to-day saga play out in his country from afar. So did his customers. Families imagining their own children in that life threatening situation.

"First day, second, day, one week already, we were watching," Vanaphan said. "Believe me, after one week, we were scared."

But as the world came together to help the trapped team and Thai people, fear turned into real hope and purpose.

Across town at Khun Kay Thai Cafe, owner Tanawat Sumrith says Thailand is ecstatic and the world should be too because without nations working together, 13 lives wouldn't have been saved.

"Celebration, we're so happy, we can see that when these things happen, all the people all together, working together, everything is possible, you can see that," said Sumrith.

© 2018 KHOU