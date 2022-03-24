Meet the 'Texas Shrimp Diva | Retired property manager helping her father-in-law in the shrimping business

Nikki Johnson-Kunz dedicated herself to her family's shrimping business after seeing her aging father-in-law injure himself while he was out on his boat alone.

GALVESTON, Texas — Nikki Johnson-Kunz is the self-proclaimed "Texas Shrimp Diva."

Her hot pink waders, curled lashes and acrylic nails may pique interest on her Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages. But it’s the unlikely bond between the 52-year old and her 88-year old father-in-law that keeps followers tuning in for Kunz’s daily social media updates.

Her father-in-law, Jerome Thomas Kunz, is known to many as "Pops."

“I’ve been working all my life,” said the Galveston County native who first began working on a shrimping boat at the age of 10.

He’s considered to be Galveston’s oldest working shrimper.

“I wouldn’t say I’m a master, but I’ve been through it all, I guess.”

He captains the St. Vincent through Galveston Bay seven days a week — if the weather allows.

In 2018 Johnson-Kunz said Pops returned to dock covered in blood.

The shrimper, who spent much of his time working out on the water alone, had been cut up pretty badly one day.

“I never in a million years thought that I was going to shrimp,” she said while sitting on a dock at the Galveston Wharves. “I never even knew shrimping existed."

Pops said he plans on working until he dies.

“He’s out here doing what some 60-year old’s can’t do," said Johnson-Kunz.

Which is why the retired property manager made the decision to step in and help.

“I told my husband, we don’t have any kids. We don’t have pets. Why don’t I just take a little bit of time and go with him?”

Two days a week turned into four, which extended into Johnson-Kunz working on the St. Vincent full-time.

Nearly four years later and Johnson-Kunz now does everything but drive the boat and work the winch.

When school’s out, her 11-year old niece, Ruby, helps too.

“I think everyone can do anything they think they believe they can,” said the 6th grader who lives in Magnolia, Texas.

“I’ve never seen a woman out here shrimping. It does get a lot of attention,” said Johnson-Kunz in her neon pink fishing suit while wearing a full face of makeup. “I like to look good. When you look good, you feel good. Why is that any different coming on a shrimp boat?”

Social media followers from all across the U.S. have come to agree.

From Facebook Lives about the daily grind, to behind-the-scenes video of the elderly man with his daughter-in-law, the rare friendship seems to have struck a nerve with nearly 50,000 social media followers who admire the duo that transcend generations and gender.

“I’m more proud of myself these last two years than I’ve ever been in my life,” said Johnson-Kunz of the job that’s proven to be the hardest of her life for multiple reasons. “Giving up a lot to ensure that, just to ensure that he’s out here.”

Is she a diva? Maybe. Dedicated? Absolutely.

“She looks out for me. You know,” said Kunz of his daughter-in-law. “She turned out to be a good hand. She’s quick and that’s what you need."

“There’s not a rulebook for shrimping. You don’t know what you’re doing until you do something wrong,” said Johnson-Kunz. “And that’s the way that I learned, was the hard way.”

An 88-year old man may be showing her the ropes, but it’s the power of a woman who is so uniquely herself.

"Don’t give in to what other people think you should be,” said Johnson-Kunz. “Yeah. It’s a good life. It’s a good life.”