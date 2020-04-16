TEXAS CITY, Texas — No baseball has been a real bummer for young players everywhere. But some teams are making the best of it by creating #QuarantineBaseballChallenge videos.

A team in Texas City may have the best one of all.

The Mainland Militia, a team of 10 and 11 year olds, was having a great season until the coronavirus pandemic cut it short.

They'd already won two second-place rings and they came in third in one of the biggest tournaments in the Houston area.

“We were super proud of them for that,” mom Amy Votaw said. “It was a huge deal because they have only been together since after the fall season.”

Players, coaches and parents decided to put together a creative quarantine video featuring them playing ball from their homes.

From diving catches to trampoline tricks, they knocked it out of the park!

Well-played, Mainland Militia.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna

KHOU has just upgraded its technology. If you were unable to receive KHOU with your antenna in the past, try again on channel 11.11. You may have to rescan your channels for it to work – if that’s the case, we’ve got some instructions at KHOU.com/antenna. If you already see KHOU on 11.1, you may now ALSO see it on 11.11 – it’s the exact same programming. We’re really excited to be able to bring our KHOU 11 News, CBS shows and sports, Wheel of Fortune, Ellen and Great Day Houston to more homes around the area. If you’re still having trouble, please contact us here and we’ll try to get you set up.