HOUSTON -- Texas Children's Hospital's says its inaugural hospital-wide prom was held May 11 with more than 50 patients attending.

The hospital threw the party with the help of several companies like Drybar, Sephora and Kendra Scott, which provided food, jewelry and makeup experts for the prom.

Photos: Prom night for Texas Children's Hospital patients

“…inpatients and outpatients alike arrived to the Hollywood Nights-themed event via a red carpet. Inside, patients enjoyed refreshments and sweet treats from SusieCakes Bakery before hitting the dance floor to popular tunes,” stated the hospital on Facebook.

The party was hosted by Texas Children’s Child Life Department. Many of the teens wore formal wear donated by the community.

