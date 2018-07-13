HOUSTON - The Astros and Mano's Wines are introducing a line of limited edition wines that commemorate the team's World Series Championship.

“We are thrilled to partner with Mano’s Wines on the ‘Championship Ring’ wine,” said Astros President of Business Operations Reid Ryan. “Our fans have embraced our World Championship Ring as a unique and special symbol of the historic 2017 season, and this special-edition wine is another great way to showcase it. We look forward to giving Houston many more memorable seasons and reasons to celebrate.”

Mano's says the “Astros Reserve” is a limited edition Central Coast Cabernet Sauvignon and Monterey Merlot handcrafted reserve. The blend has been aged for 15 months in a combination of French and American Oak barrels.

The wines are coming soon to stores but right now they can be purchased online at www.ManosWine.com. Mano's says the wines will be on store shelves at Krogers, Potente, and Osso & Kristalla.

Mano's - www.manoswine.com/mlb-wine/houston-astros

Mano’s was founded in 1982, and specializes in deep etched and hand-painted bottles of wine. Mano’s started as a corporate gift company and quickly merged into the unique wine company that designs bottles of wine for institutions including MLB, NHL, NFL, MLS, collegiate institutions and more.

"We are extremely excited to work with such a great organization on a product that will commemorate their 2017 Championship season,” said Kyle Rensenhouse, Mano’s Wine owner. “This was a historic moment for the Houston Astros and we are ecstatic to share in every fan’s celebration."

© 2018 KHOU