Local police made sure the Tampa native could still celebrate her big day.

TAMPA, Fla. — Visits to senior living facilities are still restricted because of the coronavirus, but one resident had a celebration too big to be put off -- even during the pandemic.

So the Tampa Police Department stepped up to throw Kam Wong a birthday party to remember. The Tampa native just turned 109!

Tampa PD celebrates Kam Wong’s 109th birthday. Tampa Police Officers responded to Palm Terrace Assisted Living Facility to celebrate the 109th birthday of Tampa’s own Kam Wong while social distancing. Happy birthday, Mrs. Wong! Stay safe! Part 2 of 2 #happybirthday #whatscoppin #tampaproud Posted by Tampa Police Department on Friday, May 29, 2020

Officers and other well-wishers drove by the Palm Terrace Assisted Living Facility where Kam lives. They cheered, held signs and honked at Kam and her fellow residents.

Another accomplishment: This is Wong's second pandemic. She grew up during the Spanish Flu outbreak in 1918.

While her age is impressive, there are at least nine centenarians still living around the world!

