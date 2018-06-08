HOUSTON – When you think of summer camp, you probably have visions of horseback riding, archery and other outdoor activities.

But in the heart of Houston, there's a summer camp that takes kids inside their Hispanic heritage.

The sounds of summer camp often include kids learning traditional folk songs. At Talento Bilingue de Houston, the classes come with a dash of Spanish.

The summer arts camp connects these students to their musical and cultural roots. Most have never taken any music lessons, and fewer have been taught about where their traditions come from.

“My dad, he actually was teaching me a lot of Mexican,” Emilio Zamora said. “One year, he just took me to his hometown in Mexico, Zacatecas, and I loved it, how they danced, and they had all this culture.”

In order to tune into their culture, these kids are picking up instruments, many for the first time.

The goal is to teach them to play mariachi. Before they can play the classics, they have to learn the basics.

“And you have to hold it a certain way that really hurts. It hurts your thumbs, your pinkies,” Ariana Molina, 8, said. “We have to play Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, if it's screechy, you need to keep practicing.”

Besides blending cultures, the Talento Bilingue program likes to mix in math with the arts. They remind the kids that their ancestors, the Mayans and the Aztecs, are among the greatest mathematicians the world has ever known.

“Latinos built the largest pyramids this world has seen. It's in the blood,” Zamora said.

Executive Director Javier Perez says there’s more than the arts at this summer camp. The classes also include lessons in robotics, aeronautics, and other sciences in a fun way.

“We want to make the art cool along with science. What fuels the science? Well it's the artist who fuels the science. And vice versa. Maybe the science fuels the artist.”

Whatever fuels these youngsters, it's clear that they have a hunger to learn more.

The Talento Bilingue de Houston Summer Arts Camp is wrapping up in a few days. However, if you are interested in next year’s camp or other events at the center, you can check their website: https://www.tbhcenter.org.

