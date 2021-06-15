You can walk through new 'SunForceOceanLife' sculpture at The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

HOUSTON — Ernesto Neto's SunForceOceanLife exhibit is now open at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.

"This major commission by renowned Brazilian artist Ernesto Neto transforms Cullinan Hall into a suspended walkway. When visitors enter the epic sculptural work, they can explore a complex labyrinth of interactive pathways, all while suspended in mid-air. The massive, spiraling SunForceOceanLife comprises yellow, orange, and green materials that are hand-woven into engaging patterns."