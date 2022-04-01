'They never flinched' | Two Sugar Land officers put themselves in harm's way to save one of their own

Last month, a Sugar Land police officer nearly lost his life in a drunk driving crash, but it was the selflessness of his fellow brothers in blue that saved him.

Last Sunday, a Sugar Land police officer nearly lost his life in a suspected drunk driving crash, but his brothers in blue put their lives on the line to save him.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video is from March 20, the day Officer Munoz was critically injured in a drunk driving crash.

On March 20, Officer Ruben Munoz responded to a single-vehicle crash on US-59 near Highway 90 that was being investigated as a DWI. Officer Munoz parked at the scene in his patrol car to block traffic and moments later, he was struck by an alleged drunk driver.

Munoz was left trapped inside his patrol vehicle, unconscious and clinging to life, according to Sugar Land PD.

Officers Daniel Barbarick and Demarcus Mitchell witnessed the horrific crash and what they did next likely saved Munoz's life.

"They never flinched," said Sugar Land PD. "...they never gave a second thought about their personal safety. They placed themselves in harm’s way and did their jobs."

The two witnessed the crash and didn't hesitate to quickly get to Munoz, who was unconscious. Sugar Land PD said Barbarick pried back the door to Munoz's patrol vehicle and moved him to the HOV lane with the help of two good Samaritans. But while assessing Munoz's condition, another suspected drunk driver slammed into the scene, nearly striking Barbarick and the two good Samaritans who were trying to save Munoz's life.

And not too long after, a third vehicle crashed into the area where the officers were trying to care for Munoz, according to police.

But this frightening scene didn't stop Officers Barbarick and Mitchell from tending to their brother who was critically injured.

Munoz was moved to a safer area and reportedly stopped breathing, so the officers quickly administered CPR, bringing him back to life. Despite being nearly hit themselves, they remained by his side until paramedics arrived on scene, consistently telling Munoz, "stay with us."

"There’s no doubt in my mind that Officer Munoz is alive today because of their actions," said Police Chief Eric Robins. "They’ve made us all incredibly proud and are examples of the outstanding work the officers of our department provide every single day.”

Police said Munoz remains in the hospital and has undergone numerous surgeries; however, he is alert and conscious.

Chief Robins said Officers Barbarick and Mitchell will be recognized for their heroic efforts.