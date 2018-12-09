SUGAR LAND, Texas - A photograph of a breastfeeding mother from Sugar Land, Texas, has been seen by millions of people all around the word. It’s a powerful photograph because of the remarkable story behind it.

For the past three weeks, Bo Smith has been soaking up every moment of motherhood; after all, she says it’s all she’s ever wanted and something that, at one time, thought she’d never be able to have.

“I was 29 when I found out that I had a lump in my breast,” said Smith. “And I didn’t think much of it because I’m 29 and I had no family history.”

However, Smith got checked anyway and was floored to find out she had an aggressive, rare form of breast cancer and was stage three.

“At that point I just couldn’t even cry anymore. I was so numb from it all. I’ve always heard that with chemotherapy, obviously, that can destroy lots of your fertility. I said, ‘my whole life is over. I’m never going to be a mom.’”

The plan form doctors included 16 rounds of chemotherapy and removing her left breast.

“You’re going through something so damaging to your body and your soul that you just don’t know what you’re going to do the next day… if you’re going to wake up. It’s scary.”

Every day she did wake up and fought, first for her life, then as an advocate for others.

She started documenting her journey on Facebook. She shared both the hardest moments, like losing her hair, shaving her head and having her breast removed, to the best moments like ringing the bell at MD Anderson to mark being in remission.

Eventually, she also shared the best news of her life. Regardless of her struggle with infertility, she became pregnant.

“I think I was the happiest that I have ever been in my entire life and I was scared! I thought, ‘Oh my God, I’m pregnant! And then… oh my God I’m pregnant!’”

This past August, James Wyatt Cofer was born.

“Everything about him is amazing. I just look at him and think, ‘he is my miracle.’”

A miracle she’s proud to feed with her remaining breast which is why she also shared a photograph which shows her feeding Wyatt with her right breast and the scar where her left breast used to be.

“When I’m nursing him, I look down at my breast and I see the side of me that tried to kill me and then I look to my right and I see him nursing...and that’s the most amazing moment of my life.”

The photo has been viewed millions of times around the world, and Smith hopes her battle scars serve as motivation to others to keep fighting.

“He is exactly what I wanted for my entire life and he is what made me what I’ve always wanted to be.”

Smith says although she has gotten some negative feedback about her choice to post the photo, the overwhelming response has been very positive.

