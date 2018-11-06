Houstonians sure know it, but now a study has made it official: Houston is one of the best cities in America and the world.

Houston ranked as the No. 7 best city in the U.S. and the No. 31 best city in the world on reports crafted by Vancouver, British Columbia-based Resonance Consultancy Ltd., a global adviser on tourism, real estate and economic development.

In the 2018 “America’s Best Cities” report, the Bayou City earned high marks for its key institutions, attractions and infrastructure as well as its economic climate.

“Smart, skilled and soulful, Houston is the American city of the future,” the U.S. report stated, highlighting the city’s diversity and affordability. “And what (else) do you get? Among many other things, a food scene to rival any in the country.”

Resonance also lauded Houston’s upcoming spaceport, the Houston-Dallas high-speed rail project and the Innovation District coming to Midtown.

Although Hurricane Harvey devastated the area, the report stated that “city government is at the forefront of the resilience movement of the 21st century and is redefining how cities deal with these severe storm events.”

In particular, Resonance had high praise for the recently released “Plan Downtown: Converging Culture, Lifestyle & Commerce," a comprehensive plan to re-energize downtown Houston and improve upon its residential developments, green space, walkability and public transit.

