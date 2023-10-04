Where does the Lone Star State land on the list of the most beautiful people?

The top-ranked state, according to a data dive by Bonusfinder.com, may surprise you.

HOUSTON — It's no secret that Texas is full of beautiful people. Look around any big city or small town and you'll see pretty people just about everywhere you go.

But, believe it or not, the Lone Star State is not at the top of the list for the most beautiful residents. And the top-ranked state, according to a data dive by Bonusfinder.com, may surprise you.

They looked at data on beauty pageant winners, sexy celebrities, Victoria's Secret Angels and People Magazine's annual Sexiest Man Alive and crowned Illinois as the state with the most beautiful residents.

Four Miss USA winners, three Victoria's Secret Angels and two Sexiest Men Alive came from Illinois earning it a score of 76.1 out of 100.

California is close behind with a score of 73.4. Six Miss USA winners, six Angels and six of the Sexiest Men Alive came from the Golden State. Even though Cali's numbers were higher than Illinois, the scores are based on per capita.

With that, Texas ranks third with a score of 72.5 with 10 Miss USA winners, including Friendswood model and fashion designer R'Bonney Gabriel who became the first Filipina to win Miss Universe earlier this year. The Lone Star State also has three Miss Americas, three Miss Teen USA winners and a couple of Sexiest Men Alive with Matthew McConaughey and Houston's own Patrick Swayze. And don't forget Beyoncé, Farrah Fawcett, Eva Longoria, Dakota Johnson, Selena Gomez, Alexis Bedel, Phylicia Rashad, Jennifer Garner... we could go on and on but you get the picture.

(Side note: Travel and Leisure readers ranked Houston among the top 10 cities with the most attractive people in 2017.)