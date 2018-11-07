You've probably seen the lip sync challenges going around on social media, where police departments make videos of themselves lip-syncing to songs.

Southlake DPS was definitely on board, but because they'd waited a while to make a video, they decided to do things a little differently.

"What we're going to do is you're going to actually need to sing like for real because the public can tell whenever you're just mouthing something," you can hear Officer Brad Uptmore say on the video posted to social media Tuesday.

That was how Uptmore convinced his co-workers that this was a typical lip sync challenge.

"Our public had kind of been asking for it over and over, we just kept getting email after email, and I just thought we have to do something a little different to kinda step it up," Uptmore said.

"They're not going to be able to hear me though, right?" Det. Delaney Green says in the video.

"No," Uptmore says. "That's the point of the lip sync."

"Okay," Green says. "Because I seriously cannot sing."

You know where this is headed.

As she sings along to the song 'Hello' by Adele, the music stops-- and her voice takes over.

"It sounds like something is dying," Green said of her singing on the video. "Like an animal is dying."

Green is one of five Southlake officers who volunteered for the video, not knowing they'd be broadcasting their real voices.

"Do you regret that?" we asked her.

"Absolutely," she said. "I mean, have you heard my voice?"

Patrol Corporal Blas Hernnandez was an easy target, too.

"I've been teased in the past because it came out that in high school I was in show choir," he said.

He fell for the video, hard, singing a song from Moana and then having his solo.

"I'm up for fun, I'm up for humanizing the badge, showing we're real people," Hernandez said.

Real people-- who say they plan to keep their day jobs.

