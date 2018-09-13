At least 47 homes were saved during Harvey by Aqua Dams, now the company is taking their invention worldwide.

Urgency has been the main focus for Dominic Campisis since he and his father first brought Aqua Dams to Houston. Once neighbors started realizing how efficient the product was, news spread quick.

“We’re getting phone calls from everywhere in North Carolina and South Carolina,” Campisis said.

KHOU interviewed Roger Wagner in 2016 at his Rosharon home, which appeared untouched after installing the Aqua Dams around his property.

The story was shared multiple times and Dominic says that helped them gain clients as far out as Iraq.

The small Louisiana company had made a name for themselves and had even begun marketing with television ads.

“We sold a lot of dams to people who are not going to wait to the last minute,” Campisis said.

As danger looms and evacuations start for an already active hurricane season, Campisis is once again on the move. Whether in Houston or the Carolinas, Campisis is on the go.

