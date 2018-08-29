HOUSTON – Houston’s Theater District is home to world-class venues where patrons can enjoy plays, musicals, ballets, symphony performances and more.

Just a few blocks away is Market Square Park where twice a month, Houstonians can be a part of their own production and get in a workout through Body by Broadway.

Beri Brown with Body by Broadway says the free event, in partnership with Theatre Under the Stars, gives participants an opportunity to dance and sing to their favorite show tunes while making new friends.

“We kind of had this idea…to just offer a class downtown where, instead of being in a theater and just getting to hear your favorite Broadway songs, you could work out while you heard them and just kind of sing in the park and have fun,” Brown said.

According to Brown, Body by Broadway draws dozens of people from all different backgrounds and various parts of the Houston area each session.

“I think it’s just really…non-intimidating for everyone,” Brown said. “It’s a workout everyone can do. Sometimes being in an actual studio has a little more of an intimidating atmosphere, and it shouldn’t, but sometimes it does. So this is a really good first step into that.”

In August, Brown hosted a Disney-themed class where participants were encouraged to dress up in costumes and Disney gear. Costumes included Moana, Pocahontas, Tinkerbell and Jasmine from “Aladdin.”

TUTS is planning a production of “Beauty and the Beast” in December, which is partly why Brown hosted a Disney-themed class. Another reason, she said, is Disney songs are some of the most requested at Body by Broadway.

“A lot of people request Disney songs, and I’ve noticed that some of the songs that people are most willing to sing to are ones from Disney musicals,” Brown said. “So I was like, ‘All right, you guys. Let’s do it! Let’s just go all Disney!’”

Body by Broadway goes beyond Disney. Brown choreographs routines to songs from numerous Broadway productions that she says attract Broadway fans spanning generations.

"Different musicals and different music appeal to different people, but you find those people who just light up when you play the different songs and the different shows," Brown said. "It’s fun to see that and...what resonates with people across different generations."

Body by Broadway is slated for 6:30 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday of the month through November. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page or the Historic Market Square Park website.

