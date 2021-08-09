New mural in downtown Houston honors first responders on 20th anniversary of 9/11

LyondellBasell recruited Houston artist Donkeeboy to create this mural on Caroline Street and Walker Street.

HOUSTON — A new mural in downtown Houston is honoring first responders for the 20th anniversary of September 11.

LyondellBasell is behind this new mural, which was unveiled Wednesday, and recruited Houston artist Donkeeboy to create the custom painting seen on Caroline Street and Walker Street in downtown Houston.

"We will never forget the bravery and heroism demonstrated by first responders on 9/11. For the 20th anniversary, we are proud to honor those who not only lost their lives but also those who continue to serve and protect us every day,” said Kim Foley, LyondellBasell senior vice president, Health, Safety and Environment, Global Engineering and Turnarounds.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is in full support of this mural and said, “The mural serves as a reminder to never forget the brave men and women who act selflessly and courageously for our communities and our country."

In addition to the mural, LyondellBasell donated to two different organizations that support first responders.

The first donation of $100,000 was presented to Texas A&M Engineering Extension (TEEX), a leader in the delivery of emergency response training for first responders.

The second donation of $100,000 was given to the Texas Task Force Foundation, a federal response team under FEMA’s National Urban Search and Rescue System and a statewide response team under the Texas Division of Emergency Management. This team of volunteer first responders have played critical roles in response efforts during many major U.S. crises including 9/11, tornadoes, and countless hurricanes, even contributing to current response efforts for Hurricane Ida.