DENVER — Just an hour from Golden's Coors Brewing Co. (NYSE: TAP) is a property listed for $5 million — with a history tied to the iconic brewery and the family that founded it.

Included in the listing is a 9,500-square-foot home that was built in 1925 on land that was purchased by Adolf Coors. The location was selected to build a homestead cabin for stopovers on the way to the family's Timberline Lodge, located at 10,500 feet, according to the listing.

Designed by Coors' family friend Justus "Gus" Roehling, also known for his work as the contractor on the historic Crest House at the summit of Mount Evans, the Pueblo House was constructed by a tribe of Taos Indian craftsman brought in from New Mexico. Coors' firstborn daughter, Louise Coors Porter, occupied the home for 20 years, according to the listing.

As it stands now at 3250 County Road 62 in Grant, Colorado, the home has 11 bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms, with historic elements found nearly everywhere in the house. Each bedroom comes with a functional wood-burning fireplace, the original stove remains in the kitchen and hand-hewed windows custom doors are found throughout the house. The listing also boasts two original Taos Indian Totem poles carved on-site in 1928. Modern highlights of the home include a billiards room and hot tub.

