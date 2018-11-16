HOUSTON - Another holiday destination is open for business and this one is happening in Midtown this weekend.

The 2nd annual Mistletoe Market kicked off on Friday evening in Midtown Park. The park is hosting "Movie Night" showing "Home Alone" and "A Charlie Brown Christmas" for guests. The market is open until 10 p.m. Friday.

The park opens on Saturday at 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. at 2811 Travis Street in downtown Houston.

One of the artists taking part in the Mistletoe Market in Midtown Park this weekend.

KHOU 11

The market is FREE to attend and features fine arts, crafts, and delicious food for sale by well-known artisans.

On Saturday, pet owners can bring their furry friends to "Santa Paws," a photo shoot opportunity for pets. Owners are encouraged to dress up their pets in Christmas attire.

© 2018 KHOU