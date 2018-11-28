Save the date!

H-E-B announced their new, limited-edition Selena bags will go on sale Thursday, December 6. You can purchase the bags online at selena.heb.com, H-E-B and H-E-B plus! stores, Joe V's and Mi Tienda Stores.

“We heard our fans,” the grocery store chain said on Twitter in November. “On #SelenaDay, we're pleased to announce that we will have a new, limited edition @SelenaLaLeyenda #SelenayHEB bag for sale, targeted to arrive in December."

Back in March, H-E-B sold $2 Selena bags as part of an exclusive partnership with the Selena Foundation to benefit charity. The bags went on sale, online and in stores, the morning of March 2 and were sold out in minutes.

Some people who got their hands on the exclusive bag started selling them online for more than $100.

H-E-B has not said how much the bags will cost this year.

