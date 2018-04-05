LONDON (CBS) -- Meghan Markle's divorced parents will meet with Queen Elizabeth II and other royals before her May 19 wedding to Prince Harry and will have special roles in their daughter's wedding, a palace spokesman said Friday. At the wedding, the royal couple also plan to honor the memory of the late Princess Diana, Harry's mother, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Edinburgh Castle on February 13, 2018 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Officials didn't predict the weather - springtime in England can be glorious or horrid, sometimes on the same day - but they outlined plans for a celebration designed to spread from the privileged environs of Windsor Castle throughout Britain and the world, via television and the internet.

Here are some of the plans disclosed by Harry's press secretary, Jason Knauf, during a briefing at Buckingham Palace:

Meghan's Parents To Take Part In Wedding

Markle's parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland, will arrive during the week before the May 19 wedding so they have time to meet Harry's family.

Knauf says they will visit with the queen, her husband Prince Philip, Harry's father Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, and with Harry's brother Prince William and his sister-in-law Kate.

Ragland will travel with her daughter by car to Windsor Castle on May 19 and Thomas Markle will walk his daughter down the aisle of St. George's Chapel for the ceremony.

Knauf says Markle is "delighted" that her parents will be by her side. He did not say whether Markle's half brother and half sister will attend the wedding.

Princess Diana's Family Will Have A Role

The press secretary says Harry is "keen to involve his mother's family in the wedding" and that all three of Diana's siblings will be present. One of Diana's two older sisters, Jane Fellowes, will give a reading during the ceremony to represent Diana's family.

