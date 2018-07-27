HOUSTON - Rice University ranked as the fourth most beautiful college campus in the country, according to a 2018 study.

The study was conducted by College Magazine, a quarterly magazine written and edited by college students.

The study mentioned how the community does a great job at welcoming in new students each year and gives them a sense of feeling at home while they are away from their loved ones.

“At the beginning of the freshmen’s first week on campus they tell others they’re [from] California or Illinois (etc.) and by the end of the week… they say the name of their residential college… [In] just that short week, they’ve already become so at home within the community at Rice,” said Susann Glenn, Manager of Communications for Housing and Dining at Rice.

The article also mentions the more than 4,000 trees planted across the campus and the unique sculptures placed among the historic buildings.

Below is the full list of the Top 10 Most Beautiful College Campuses:

10. UNIVERSITY OF THE PACIFIC - California

9. KENYON COLLEGE - Gambier, Ohio

8. OCCIDENTAL COLLEGE - Los Angeles, California

7. LEWIS & CLARK COLLEGE - Portland, Oregon

6. ROLLINS COLLEGE - Winter Park, Florida

5. UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA - Honolulu, Hawaii

4. RICE UNIVERSITY - Houston, Texas

3. INDIANA UNIVERSITY - Bloomington, Indiana

2. BERRY COLLEGE - Rome, Georgia

1. BRYN MAWR COLLEGE - Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

