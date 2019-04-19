The Cottonwood High School robotics team from Salt Lake City, Utah is wrapping up its first-ever year of competition in Houston at the FIRST Robotics World Championship.

Not bad for a team named 'The Underdogs.'

The 14 high school students carefully selected the name because 13 of the teens are from seven different countries. They're refugees who hadn't participated in Science Technology Engineering or Math (STEM) programs before relocating to the U.S.

One day after the story was shared, Boeing, a major supporter of FIRST Robotics, surprised the students with $5,000. The donation can be put towards supplies or technology the team needs for future competitions. Boeing is also dedicating one of its employees to mentor the team!

Way to go Underdogs!

