This homecoming mum is taller than Big Tex

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is the most Texas mum you will ever see.
Nancy Masden, mum-maker at Oh My Goodness Boutique in Corpus Christi, created a gigantic, possibly record-breaking 78-feet-long homecoming mum.
For comparison, Big Tex at the Texas State Fair only stands at 55-feet tall.
According to Texas Monthly, if you lay the mum flat, this bouquet would occupy a little over a fourth of a football field. It weighs roughly 300 pounds and requires a construction lift to move it.
It took Masden 138 hours to create the Texas-themed mum with red, white and blue streamers and a large Texas-shaped base.
The creation obviously cannot be worn, but could sell for several thousand dollars.
