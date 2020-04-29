Quarantine is bringing out the best (and worst) in haircuts

We think we speak for everyone when we say those professional haircuts can’t come back soon enough.

Texans learned some heartbreaking news Monday: it may be a few more weeks until hair salons open back up.

Some of you are just letting your locks grow, but surprisingly, many of you are deciding to do a little styling of your own.

We asked you to send us your pictures and videos of your quarantine cuts.

It’s been more than 40 days of uncut, unkempt, raw, unruly hair.

Salons and stylists still have days, maybe weeks, before they can re-open.

So we asked you, how are you handling your new ‘do’s?

Some of you doing the unspeakable: educating yourself in a new career – cosmetology. It's something stylists go to school for months to learn, but for us at home, a few YouTube videos and voila!

For some, like 6-year-old Caroline, the locks are long gone.

“It just looks beautiful to me," Caroline said.

Mom took off nearly six inches in a few snips, in her first time cutting hair.

“I figured we have plenty of time off so she wasn’t going to go to school being embarrassed if I messed up so go for it," mom Megan Martin said.

But for others, the buzz was a little bumpy.

“You know, I cut my dogs hair all the time, so I figured I could cut my husband's hair," Tina Nguyen said.

Jeri let his wife, Tina, cut his hair for the first time.

“With the quarantine, I had no choice," Jeri Causley said.

Be he let her do it again, and the second time, he said, was much better.

The best part about quarantine cuts - no one gets left out. The dads, the dogs and even the dolls, everyone gets a groom.

Right now, it’s fun. And, sometimes, pretty funny.

But we think we speak for everyone when we say, those professional haircuts can’t come back soon enough.