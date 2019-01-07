ST. LOUIS – Many people gathered to pay their respects to fallen North County Police Cooperative officer Michael Langsdorf Monday morning.

In an emotional funeral service, Langsdorf’s children gave tearful eulogies during the funeral service.

Kaleb and Olivia – Langdorf’s children shared how much their father meant to them.

“Loving and wonderful father – thoughtful, dedicated and sensitive describe him well,” Kaleb said.

Kaleb said his dad was his hero.

“They say never to meet your heroes because you'll end up disappointed – well, I had the chance to be raised by mine and he never disappointed. He taught me that a life of rescuing, defending and serving is the only life worth living. We love you dad,” Kaleb said.

Olivia wiped away tears as she talked about her dad.

"Our dad was the most important person in our lives. He had a huge impact on so many people and even though he was tough he had the biggest heart,” Olivia said.

She then let her brother finish the rest of her eulogy.

“I think we all wish he could have made it through this one so we could hear him tell this story at every family dinner and event,” Kaleb read.

READ MORE: Funeral for Officer Michael Langsdorf