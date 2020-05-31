x
Skip Navigation

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

producers-picks

Photos: Destruction, blood and chaos in DC after second night of anger launched from George Floyd protests

Crowds were seen chanting and demanding justice for George Floyd.

WASHINGTON — Many D.C. residents protested through the streets of Washington, D.C. near the White House on Friday, Saturday and Sunday calling for justice after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Thousands protested alongside social justice organizations, such as the Black Lives Matter movement, and crowded the area near the White House and Lafayette Park after the release of a viral video that showed Floyd pinned to the ground by former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin. In the viral video, Chauvin was seen placing his knee on Floyd's neck during an arrest. Floyd was seen in the video pleading to the officers that he couldn't breathe. He was pronounced dead shortly after the encounter with police.

On Tuesday, the Minneapolis mayor fired all four officers who were at the scene of the incident. Chauvin has since been fired and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death. 

Protesters across the country, including D.C., are now calling for the arrest of all the officers who were at the scene of the incident. Crowds are also chanting and demanding justice for Floyd.

Take a look at the photos here:

DC protests over George Floyd's death

1 / 82
AP
EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - Demonstrators walk in Washington on Saturday, May 30, 2020, during a rally to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

As the night carried on, more chaos erupted through the District. Pellet bullets, pepper spray and confrontations between law enforcement and demonstrators lasted past 4 a.m.

Outrage over George Floyd's death ignites second day of chaos in DC

1 / 15
AP
Demonstrators vent to police in riot gear as they protest the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

D.C. was one of the metropolitan areas such as Phoenix, Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, and Denver, Atlanta, that joined Minneapolis in a country-wide protest.

RELATED: Watch Live: Hundreds of protesters gather near White House chanting 'Black Lives Matter'

RELATED: US Park police, protesters face off near White House

Download the brand-new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.