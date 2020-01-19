STOCKTON, Calif. — After three military families were victims of a Christmas Day theft, two CHP-Stockton officers drove 1,500 miles to Washington to deliver gifts and toys to the families.

In December, a tractor-trailer carrying the belongings of the three active-duty military families was stolen in Stockton. The families were in the process of moving for active-duty relocation, CHP said.

RELATED:

Some time later, two officers from CHP-Stockton embarked on a road trip, dubbed Operation Barbie Dreamhouse to deliver gifts and toys to the families. It was chronicled on the CHP-Stockton Facebook page.

The officers made it to Washington and met Hannah Ooley, daughter of Sgt. First Class Joseph Ooley who they say had her Barbie Dreamhouse Dollhouse destroyed.

Officers were able to successfully drop-off a Barbie Dreamhouse for the young girl.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided should it become available.

STAY UP TO DATE ON EVERYTHING HAPPENING IN STOCKTON BY DOWNLOADING THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO:

Inside the Sacramento Police Academy | The Recruits