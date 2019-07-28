WALDORF, Md. — 50 years on the job and counting...A United Medical Center employee just turned 70 and has no plans of retiring.

Her family hosted a party to celebrate the milestone Saturday, and surprised her by inviting friends and former coworkers she hasn't seen in years.

“Actually, I like working, and how many days have I missed from work? I was hospitalized last week," said Ann Turner, a registration clerk at UMC. "That was the first week that I’ve been out sick. I don’t call in. I’m never late.”

Turner has shown up to work on time five days a week at UMC since she graduated high school...for more than 50 years.

“A legend. She was Greater Southeast," said her former coworker and friend, Phyllis Kelly.

United Medical Center used to be called Greater Southeast.

When Turner started in 1967, it was Cafritz Memorial Hospital.

“Going to work is like family. Like that one right there," she said pointing back to a table of her friends. "I met him when I first started working there.”

She pointed at Skipp Askew, who has worked in the radiology department for more than 40 years.

“We’re just a bunch of old fogies, still working. We come to work, because we love it. That’s just it," said Askew. "We come there because we enjoy the patients.”

Turner admitted that anyone who frequents UMC would recognize her out and about.

“You know when I go to a store, and I see people in the store, 'Oh that’s Ann! 'Are you the person that work at United Medical Center?' That’s my joy," said Turner.

She gives that joy right back to her patients.

“She’s just a giver, so I mean, if you can stand the lip, she’s the sweetest person in the world," said her daughter, Vicki Hilton, laughing.

Unfortunately, Turner may only be able to greet her patients for four more years, since the D.C. Council voted to shut down UMC by 2023.

RELATED: Protesters rally against United Medical Center's closure

“I’ve seen the good, bad, and the ugly. Right now, I know people don’t want to hear it, but it’s the ugly, because it look like people are trying to close us down. But why, because we’re the only hospital in that area?” said Turner.

She said that will be the only way she retires.

Until then, you can catch Turner at the front desk.

