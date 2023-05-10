Alvin ISD honors bus driver who has been working for district for 40 years

Peggy Worrell has been named Transportation Employee of the Year.

ALVIN, Texas — Ms. Peggy Worrell says she loves her job, but that is probably an understatement.

For 40 years, Ms. Worrell has been transporting Alvin ISD students to and from school as a bus driver.

"I love my job and I love the students," she said. "I feel blessed to be able to do what I do every day."

Because of her dedication to her job and the children, the district has named Ms. Worrell Transportation Employee of the Year.

"Peggy is an inspiration to all of us," said Greg Bingham, Alvin ISD’s Director of Transportation. "Her unwavering dedication to our students and her colleagues is remarkable, and we are proud to honor her as our Transportation Employee of the Year."

Ms. Worrell began her career as a bus driver for Alvin ISD in 1981. She drives a special education bus.

Her duties go beyond picking the kids up and taking them to school. The district said each day she greets each and every one of her students with a smile and goes out of her way to make their journey to school a positive experience.