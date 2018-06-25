ROSHARON, Texas – By now, you're probably familiar with this trampoline water park in the Dallas area.

We've shared the video on our Facebook page several times.

Keep a look out for an announcement on the grand opening in the Houston area.

The outdoor sports and recreation park by Altitude H2O will be located at Wake Nation in Rosharon. The company describes as the perfect place to come with friends, coworkers or have a birthday party.

You have to be at least 6 years old and 43 inches tall to participate.

Altitude H2O is hiring. They're looking for management, lifeguards and cashier staff.

