RICHMOND, Texas - It's unusual to see a horse inside any store, but at a PetSmart in Richmond, it happens quite often.

In a photo that's going viral on Reddit, a full-grown horse can be seen with a young man believed to be his owner.

Horse in Petsmart Reddit_1535390663209.jpg.jpg
Rachel Copeland

The two regularly go for walks and visit the store to cool off, PetSmart employees said.

They said as long as animals are on a leash and are not aggressive, they are welcome inside the store. The horse, named Pretty Boy, is apparently quite friendly and enjoys taking a break in the AC.

Employees posted pictures of the horse to Instagram, saying: “It’s not usual to see a horse at a pet store but for us it’s a casual thing! This guy, Pretty Boy, visits us quite often and we welcome him with cool air and fresh water!”

horse in petsmart2_1535390666045.JPG.jpg
PetSmart

Ran by the Richmond Petsmart yesterday... 😳 from r/houston

