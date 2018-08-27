RICHMOND, Texas - It's unusual to see a horse inside any store, but at a PetSmart in Richmond, it happens quite often.

In a photo that's going viral on Reddit, a full-grown horse can be seen with a young man believed to be his owner.

Rachel Copeland

The two regularly go for walks and visit the store to cool off, PetSmart employees said.

They said as long as animals are on a leash and are not aggressive, they are welcome inside the store. The horse, named Pretty Boy, is apparently quite friendly and enjoys taking a break in the AC.

Employees posted pictures of the horse to Instagram, saying: “It’s not usual to see a horse at a pet store but for us it’s a casual thing! This guy, Pretty Boy, visits us quite often and we welcome him with cool air and fresh water!”

PetSmart

© 2018 KHOU