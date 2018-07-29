WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. -- Away from all of it. It best describes the Greenbrier Resort. It’s why the Texans are here.

“I think it gives us an opportunity to get away and just be on our own out here,” said head coach Bill O’Brien.

It’s also why this place is part of one of the greatest secrets in United States history.

“If you want to keep a secret how do you keep it?” asked Deanna Hylton. “Hide it out in the open!”

Hylton is the tour guide manager for the declassified Bunker at The Greenbrier, which was hiding in plain sight underneath this resort for more than 30 years. Its purpose? To accommodate our elected officials from the U.S. Congress in case of a national emergency, like nuclear war. “They felt that a bomb in Washington, D.C. is going to spread within a 200-mile radius,” said Hylton. “Not reaching us here.”

The bunker was built in the 1950s by the U.S. government. Tours are held year-round.

During a tour of the bunker, Hylton shows KHOU 11 News huge blast doors; concrete tunnels and meeting rooms, which were hiding in the open; rented by guests whom had no idea their true purpose, until the whole operation was exposed in 1992 by an investigative journalist.

“Think about it today,” added Hylton. “I’m thinking, ‘30 days, that’s optimistic, maybe, that it would remain a secret.”

While it was never used for its intended purposes, a company now leases it for date and document storage for various Fortune 500 companies.

So whatever game plan the Texans are working on, nothing compares to the secret once hiding within these mountains of West Virginia.

